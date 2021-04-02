We’re looking for a solid writer with experience researching, installing, troubleshooting, and writing about smart home technology.

Our readers love How-To Geek because of its unique voice. We’re not a website for geeks—we are the geeks. We’re the people you turn to when your computer isn’t working right, you need to do something technical, or you want to understand the latest gadgets. We explain it all in simple, approachable terms.

You should have a passion for explaining tech, a genuine curiosity about researching and trying out new smarthome technologies, and the technical experience to back it all up.

What You’d Be Doing

Skill Requirements

Demonstrable experience writing smarthome-related content for a major print or digital publication

Genuine curiosity for trying out new products, along with the ability to dive into new subjects and learn them quickly

Ability to keep up with writing new articles and revising edits on submitted material daily

Keeps up with the news surrounding various smarthome technologies

Detail-oriented and deadline-focused, with a get-things-done attitude

Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality

Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in WordPress preferable

Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus

About the Job

This job is a temp-to-perm position . During the initial evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week.

. During the initial evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week. Benefits include: 401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of full-time employment. Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan. Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day. Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.

In-office and remote work. You will be working primarily in our office, but may work remotely from home sometimes, as well. You should have your own computer with reliable Internet access.

You will be working primarily in our office, but may work remotely from home sometimes, as well. You should have your own computer with reliable Internet access. Must be legally allowed to work in the US, within commute distance of Ashburn, Virginia, and available to work during normal business hours.

Salary: $50K per year

How to Apply

If you’d like to apply for this job, head over to our job posting on ZipRecruiter and hit the big green “Apply Now” button.