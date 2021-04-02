We are currently hiring for two full-time positions—an Associate Technology Editor and an Associate Commerce Editor. Want to throw your hat in the ring? Then read on and find out more!

Associate Technology Editor—Full Time, Remote

Are you an experienced writer and editor who would be comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote environment, managing a group of freelance writers to help ensure that we deliver the highest quality content? This might be the job for you!

In short, we’re looking for a geek’s geek and a solid writer/editor. You should have experience working with and writing about computer technology (Windows, macOS, Android, iPhone, Chrome, etc.), and be able to keep up with new developments on technologies. You should also be comfortable editing our other writers and coaching them to help them become better writers.

What You’d Be Doing

Work with freelance writers in assuring that articles are accurate, well-organized, match what was actually assigned or pitched, and answer any additional questions the subject matter raises. Essentially, ensuring that the idea that was pitched is what ended up being written and that it is a quality piece of work.

Assisting our Editor-in-Chief in shepherding articles from pitch/assignment through the idea generation and draft phases. You’ll be helping writers find the right angle in their ideas, fleshing out outlines, editing the drafts of those articles, and guiding writers through any needed revisions.

Occasionally writing articles yourself when the subject matter is appropriate.

Skill Requirements

Demonstrable experience writing on various technologies

Practical experience working with major operating systems (desktop and mobile) and applications, as well as a solid grasp of general technology

Ability to dive into new technology subjects and learn them quickly

Ability to work one-on-one with writers on shaping their articles

Experience writing and editing technology articles

Detail-oriented and deadline-focused, with a get-things-done attitude

Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality

Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in WordPress preferable

Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus

About the Job

This job is a temp-to-perm position . During the initial evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week.

. During the initial evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week. Benefits include: 401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of full-time employment. Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan. Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day. Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.

Remote Work. You will be working from home and should have your own computer with reliable Internet access.

Must be legally allowed to work in the US, based in the US, and available to work normal East Coast (EST) business hours.

Salary: $50K per year

How to Apply

If you’d like to apply for this job, head over to our job posting on ZipRecruiter and hit the big green “Apply Now” button.

Associate Commerce Editor—Full Time, Remote + In-Office Work

Are you an experienced writer and editor who would be comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote environment, managing a group of freelance writers to help ensure that we deliver the highest quality content? This might be the job for you!

In short, we’re looking for a solid writer/editor to help manage freelancers who will be writing commerce content for our site and to write some of those articles. While we don’t require deep experience with computer technology, we do expect a basic understanding of the landscape (Windows, macOS, Android, iPhone, Chrome, etc.). You should also be comfortable editing our other writers and coaching them to help them become better writers.

What You’d Be Doing

Assuring that articles are accurate, well-organized, match what was actually assigned or pitched, and answer any additional questions the subject matter raises. Essentially, ensuring that the idea that was pitched is what ended up being written and that it is a quality piece of work.

Assisting our Editor-in-Chief in shepherding articles from pitch/assignment through the idea generation and draft phases. You’ll be helping writers find the right angle in their ideas, fleshing out outlines, editing the drafts of those articles, and guiding writers through any needed revisions.

Occasionally writing articles yourself when the subject matter is appropriate.

Skill Requirements

Demonstrable experience writing commerce-related content. Some knowledge of technology is a definite plus. Think articles like “The Best Wi-Fi Routers” or “The Best Laptops for Working from Home”

Ability to dive into new subjects and learn them quickly

Ability to work one-on-one with writers on shaping their articles

Experience writing and editing commerce articles

Detail-oriented and deadline-focused, with a get-things-done attitude

Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality

Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in WordPress preferable

Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus

About the Job

This job is a temp-to-perm position . During the initial evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week.

. During the initial evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week. Benefits include: 401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of full-time employment. Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan. Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day. Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.

Remote and in-office work. You will be working from home and should have your own computer with reliable Internet access. You will also be expected to be in our office several days each week.

Must be legally allowed to work in the US, within commute distance of Ashburn, Virginia, and available to work during normal business hours.

Salary: $50K per year

How to Apply

If you’d like to apply for the Associate Commerce Editor job, head over to our job posting on ZipRecruiter and hit the big green “Apply Now” button.