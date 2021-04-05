Spam calls might be the worst thing about carrying a phone in your pocket every day. Thankfully, there are tools to help with this. We’ll show you how to set up “Verified Calls” on your Android phone using one of Google’s own apps.

Verified Calls is a feature found in the “Phone by Google” app. Google works with businesses to verify caller’s identities, show the reason for calling, and even display logos. The Google Phone app can be installed on most Android devices (if it’s not pre-installed already), including Samsung handsets.

After you’ve installed the Phone by Google app, it will need to be set as the default phone app. If you missed the prompt to do this when first opening the app, it can also be done manually. The process is slightly different depending on the phone, but it will be something similar to Settings > Apps >Default Apps > Phone.

With that out of the way, let’s enable Verified Calls. Open Phone by Google and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

From the Settings menu, tap “Spam and Call Screen.” It may also be called “Caller ID and Spam.”

Next, flip the toggle on for “Verified Calls.”

This will take you to a screen asking to add your phone number to your Google account. This is necessary in order to use Verified Calls. Tap “Yes, I’m In” if you’re fine with agreeing to that permission.

You’ll be brought back to the previous screen and the “Verified Calls” toggle will be on. Here’s an example of the difference between a regular call and a Verified Call.

That’s all there is to it! You’ll get a lot more information on the screen for these Verified Calls, which will help you distinguish between spam calls and real ones.

