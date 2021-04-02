The Discover feed is Google’s place for news stories, sports scores, weather, and other content you might enjoy. You have the ability to customize what shows up in this feed on your iPhone or iPad, and you should.

Where Is the Google Discover Feed?

The Discover feed is available on iPhone and iPad in the Google app. It’s the list of cards underneath the search bar. You may see a weather widget at the top and then a bunch of articles from around the web that fit your interests.

Unlike the Android counterpart, the iPhone and iPad app doesn’t have a dedicated “Discover” tab. It’s all on the main “Home” tab.

Personalize Your Interests

The key to getting the most out of the Discover feed is to customize it. This is a process that you’ll want to keep doing every time you use the app. A few small tweaks here and there will refine the content to your liking, eventually requiring very little input.

First, you’ll notice a couple of small icons on every card. There’s a Control icon and a three-dot menu icon.

Tapping the menu icon will bring up more information about the card. For example, we can see that the topic of this card is “Disney+.” You can choose to “Follow” the topic, tell Google you’re not interested in it or that you don’t want to see stories from the particular source anymore, or decide to “Manage Interests” (more on that later).

The Control icon allows you to customize how much you’ll see on a specific topic. You can either choose to see “More” or “Less.” The choice can be adjusted at any time by tapping the icon again.

To fine-tune your interests in a more direct way, tap the three-dot menu icon on any card and select “Manage Interests.”

Next, tap “Your Interests.”

Here, you’ll see any topics that you previously told Google about. Uncheck any of these if you’d like to stop following them.

Scroll down a bit more and you’ll see a section titled “Based on Your Activity.” These are topics that Google thinks you might like. Tap the “+” to follow a topic, or tap the void icon to hide it.

The “Based on Your Activity” list will most likely be very long. You certainly don’t have to go through the entire thing. Addressing the cards that show up in the Discover feed is an easier way to customize the experience.