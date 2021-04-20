Your Apple Watch is a great workout tracker. But, unfortunately, context awareness is not its strongest suit. The Workout app’s notifications for starting and ending workouts based on your movement are a hit or miss at best. Here’s how to disable them.

By default, your Apple Watch sends you a notification to start a workout when you’re running, walking, swimming, on the elliptical, or on the rowing machine. It will also send a notification to end the workout if the Apple Watch thinks that you have finished.

RELATED: How to Get Started With Watch Face Customization on Apple Watch

To get started, lift up your Apple Watch, and from the watch face, press the Digital Crown. Here, choose the “Settings” option.

Now, scroll all the way down and choose the “Workout” app.

Scroll down and toggle off the “Start Workout Reminder” and “End Workout Reminder” options to disable each respective feature.

Now, you won’t get accidental notifications from the Workout app.

You can still start a workout by going to the Workout app.

To end or pause a workout manually, simply swipe right from the workout tracking screen and choose the “End” or “Pause” options.

To quickly pause the workout, you can also press the Digital Crown and Side button together.

Get more out of your workouts by customizing the workout tracking screen on the Apple Watch!

RELATED: How to Customize the Workout Stats You See on a Apple Watch