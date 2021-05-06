Microsoft Edge shopping coupons suggestion with a cross sign over it

While you’re browsing through shopping websites, Microsoft Edge might suggest coupons or price comparisons with a feature called “Shopping in Microsoft Edge” that became enabled by default in December of 2020. Here’s how to turn it off.

First, open Edge. In any window, click the menu button (three dots) and select “Settings.”

Click Settings in Microsoft Edge

In the Settings tab, click “Privacy, search, and services” in the sidebar.

In Edge Settings, click "Privacy, Search, and Services."

Scroll down to the “Services” section and flip the switch beside “Save time and money with Shopping in Microsoft Edge” to turn it “Off.”

Turn off the switch beside "Save time and money with Shopping in Microsoft Edge."

After that, close the Settings tab. You will no longer see price suggestions, coupons, and rebates pop up in Edge while you’re shopping. Happy browsing!

RELATED: What You Need to Know About the New Microsoft Edge Browser

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.