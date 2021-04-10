Roblox is a fun service to use, but if you don’t play it anymore, you might want to completely delete your account. Roblox doesn’t make it easy, so you have to take some extra steps. Here’s how to do it.

Ask Nicely to Have Your Roblox Account Deleted

Roblox does not provide an automated way to delete your Roblox account. Instead, you’ll have to contact Roblox customer support by using the company’s online support form in a web browser and ask them to delete your account.

To get to Roblox’s online support form, open your browser and visit this link. Fill in your account name and details. Unfortunately, Roblox does not provide an exact issue choice for deleting your account, so we’ll pick the next closest thing. In the help category, select “Billing & Payments.” Under that, select “Cancel Membership.”

In the “Description of issue” area, write a polite message, such as “Please delete my account completely,” then click “Submit.”

According to Roblox’s support website, a customer service representative will contact you and attempt to verify your identity before deleting your account, so you may need to wait a few days to have the issue completely resolved.

How to Cancel Your Roblox Membership

If you just want to cancel your recurring Roblox membership instead of deleting your account completely, that’s much easier to do. First, log in to the Roblox website, then click on the gear in the upper-right corner of the page. In the menu that pops up, select “Settings.”

On the “My Settings” page, click “Billing” in the sidebar, and then click “Cancel Renewal.” Follow the subsequent steps to have your recurring membership canceled. Good luck!

