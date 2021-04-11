Changing your name on Roblox is an easy process using your Settings page, but you’ll need to pay 1,000 units of Roblox’s in-game currency, Robux, to do it. Here’s how.

First, log in to the Roblox website. On the main Roblox page, click the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and select “Settings.”

On your Settings page, click the edit button (which looks like a pencil on a sheet of paper) beside your username.

In order to change your username, you’ll need to have a verified email address as well as 1,000 Robux. (If you don’t have enough Robux, you’ll see a button that allows you to buy them with real money.)

If you do have enough Robux, a pop-up window will appear. Enter the new username you’d like, along with your account password. If the username isn’t taken, you’ll see a green check mark beside it. Click “Buy for R$1,000.”

After that, your username will change. Every part of your account will transfer to the new username except for one: Roblox keeps your old forum posts under your old username to prevent abuse. Also, if you change your mind about your new name, you can revert back to your old username for another Robux fee. Have fun!

RELATED: What Is Roblox? Meet the Game Over Half of U.S. Kids Play