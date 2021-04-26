When you play audio on your iPhone, your Apple Watch will automatically show the “Now Playing” screen when you use it. If you find this automatic pop-up feature annoying, it’s easy to disable. Here’s how.

First, lift up your Apple Watch and press the Digital Crown. Open the Settings app by tapping the gear icon in either the grid view or the list view on the apps screen.

In Settings, tap “General,” then choose the “Wake Screen” option.

In “Wake Screen” settings, tap the switch beside “Auto-Launch Audio Apps” to turn it off.

The next time you lift your wrist while playing any media, it will open the watch face instead of the audio app.

If you find yourself wanting to see or control what you’re listening to anyway, you can always tap the small Now Playing button at the top of the watch face. The proper audio app will open automatically.

And if you ever change your mind and want to see the Now Playing screen automatically again, just revisit Settings > General > Wake Screen and turn “Auto-Launch Audio Apps” back on. Nice and easy.

