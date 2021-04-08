Sending videos to a Chromecast-enabled device can be handy, but not everyone wants this feature. In fact, it can be a big annoyance and cause issues. We’ll show you how to remove the Chromecast button from the Google Chrome web browser.

The “Google Cast” icon will appear on videos in Google Chrome if you have a Chromecast-enabled device on the same network as your computer browser. If that device isn’t yours, you may never want to accidentally cast to it. Thankfully, the button can be disabled.

We’ll be using two Chrome “flags” to remove the Chromecast button from the browser. The flags worked successfully in our testing, but they don’t seem to work for everyone.

Warning: Features put behind Chrome flags are there for a reason. They may be unstable, might negatively impact your browser’s performance, and can vanish without notice. Enable flags at your own risk.

First, open Google Chrome on your Windows, Mac, or Linux PC. Then, type chrome://flags into the address bar and hit the Enter key.

Next, use the search box to find a flag titled “Load Media Router Component Extension.”

Select the drop-down menu for the flag and choose “Disabled.”

Now, use the search box again to find a flag titled “Cast Media Route Provider” and disable it in the same way.

After you change the flag status, Chrome will ask you to restart the browser to apply the changes. Click the “Relaunch” button at the bottom of the screen.

After Chrome restarts, you won’t see the Chromecast icon appear on videos anymore, although it may briefly show up and then vanish. Again, this method doesn’t seem to work for everyone, but it’s worth a try.

