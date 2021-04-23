While setting up a new Mac, you’ll want to download all your favorite apps, but it can be a tedious process. Thanks to a free service called Macapps.link, it’s easy to automatically download and install many apps at once. Here’s how.

The Secret Is Macapps.link

If you’re moving to a Mac from Windows, you might be aware of a nifty utility called Ninite. It’s a simple command-line-based installer that lets you download multiple apps with just one command. While Ninite is not available for Mac, there’s a similar alternative called Macapps.link.

To get started, open the Macapps.link website in your favorite browser. When it loads up, you’ll see a list of all the apps that you can install using the website. There are popular browsers, messaging apps, productivity tools, and more.

Just select the apps that you want to download by clicking them. Each item will be highlighted when it’s selected.

Once you’re done, click the “Install Apps” button at the top of the page.

Next, you’ll see a pop-up with a link for downloading the bundle of selected apps. Simply select and copy this link using the Command+C keyboard shortcut.

After that, we’ll need to open Terminal. While using the Terminal can feel daunting, there’s no need to worry here—all we’re doing is pasting a link.

There are many ways to open Terminal on a Mac. The fastest is by using Spotlight Search. Press Command+Space on your keyboard to bring up a search bar, type in “Terminal,” and once you see it highlighted in the results, hit the Return key.

When the Terminal window opens, click once inside the window, and then press Command+V on your keyboard to paste the link. After that, press the Return key.

That was the only hard part. Now all you have to do is wait while the installer does its job. In the Terminal window, you’ll see live updates about which app is being downloaded and installed.

Depending on how many apps you selected, this process can take a couple of minutes. When the process is complete, you’ll see a “Thank you for using macapps.link” message at the bottom of the screen.

When it’s done, quit the Terminal app using the menu bar at the top of the screen (Terminal > Quit Terminal).

You can check the installed apps using Launchpad. From the Dock, click the Launchpad icon. Navigate to the last page and you’ll see your newly downloaded app icons.

To launch any app that you just downloaded, click it once in Launchpad. And if you ever need to download more apps quickly again, just revisit Macapps.link and repeat the process listed above.

