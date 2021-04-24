Person typing in a passcode on their iPhone lock screen
We all have apps on our iPhones that are sensitive in nature or contain private information that could use an extra layer of security. While you can’t directly lock apps on your iPhone, a Screen Time workaround allows you to restrict an app’s access. Here’s how to use it.

The trick to locking apps on an iPhone or iPad involves imposing the minimum daily limit on their use. Once you max out the limit, you’ll have to enter your Screen Time passcode to open the app. The only downside to this method is that you’ll have to manually exhaust the Screen Time limit every day to activate the lock.

To get started, open the “Settings” app and choose the “Screen Time” option on your iPhone or iPad.

Visit Screen Time in iOS Settings

Tap the “Turn On Screen Time” button to enable Apple’s screen time management tool on your iPhone or iPad.

Enable screen time on iOS

From the following confirmation message, hit the “Continue” button. On the next screen, select “This is My iPhone.”

Confirm Screen Time on iOS

In the “Screen Time” menu, select the “App Limits” option.

Visit app limits in iOS settings

Toggle on the “App Limits” listing.

Enable app limits on iOS

Select “Add Limit.”

Add a screen time limit on iOS

Choose the app that you’d like to lock and then tap the “Next” button in the top-right corner.

Choose apps for screen time limits on iOS

Set the limit’s time to a single minute.

Set app screen time limit on iOS

Tap the “Add” link in the top-right corner to continue.

Add a screen time limit on iOS

When you’re done configuring the limit, return to the “Screen Time” settings page. Scroll down and set your passcode with “Use Screen Time Passcode.”

Enable screen time passcode on iOS

Now, it’s important to note that your iPhone or iPad won’t automatically lock the app. It will only happen after you’ve used the app for a minute. In addition to that, you’ll also need to wear out the subsequent option to extend the limit by a minute.

In order to do that, leave the app open for a minute. Once the “Screen Time” alert appears, tap “Ask For More Time.”

Tap the "Ask for more time" button on iOS

Next, select “One More Minute.”

Extend app limit by a minute on iOS

After the additional minute has passed, the only way to access that app is to enter the Screen Time passcode.

Lock apps with Screen Time on iOS

For the rest of the day, your iPhone or iPad app will have an extra layer of security.

