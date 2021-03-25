From beloved classics to brand new original movies, Hulu has a range of comedies that span decades and styles. Here are 10 of the best comedy movies to watch on Hulu.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Mike Myers created plenty of amusingly ridiculous characters in his time on Saturday Night Live, but he saved his best creation for the movies in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Austin Powers is a swingin’ ’60s superspy revived in the ’90s yet perpetually stuck in the past. The movie parodies the James Bond franchise and other espionage adventures, with Myers doing double duty as both Austin Powers and curiously fussy villain Dr. Evil.

Booksmart

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein play shy teens cutting loose in Booksmart. The two best friends have spent all of high school as diligent, responsible students, but on the eve of graduation, they decide to see what they’ve been missing. The result is one crazy, hilarious night, as the characters’ friendship is tested and they face their uncertain post-high school futures.

The DUFF

A cut above the typical throwaway teen comedy, The DUFF stars Arrested Development‘s Mae Whitman as the “designated ugly fat friend” in her friend group. But the movie treats her with more dignity than her peers do, providing a smart examination of high school hierarchy and hypocrisy. And, of course, the main character hooks up with the hot guy (Robbie Amell) she first considered only as a friend and advisor.

Heathers

The darkest of dark comedies, Heathers stars Winona Ryder as a popular high schooler and Christian Slater as the bad boy she follows down a dark path. Veronica (Ryder) not-so-secretly despises the clique she runs with, and J.D. (Slater) encourages her to take them down, in increasingly violent ways. It’s a scathing satire on the teen films of its era (the 1980s), full of hilariously nasty, quotable lines.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Before becoming a Marvel hitmaker with his work on the Thor movies, Taika Waititi made the heartwarming comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople in his native New Zealand. Surly teenage orphan Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison) amusingly fancies himself a hardcore gangsta who doesn’t need anyone. But when he runs away from his latest foster family, he survives in the wilderness thanks to his equally surly foster uncle (Sam Neill).

The Nice Guys

Filmmaker Shane Black takes on the detective genre with clever 1970s period piece The Nice Guys. Black, who’s known for action movies like Lethal Weapon, The Last Boy Scout, and Iron Man 3, amplifies the comedy in this story of two misfit private eyes (played by Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling) who stumble on an elaborate conspiracy. There’s plenty of action to go along with the sardonic, world-weary humor.

Palm Springs

One of Hulu’s most successful original movies, Palm Springs is a charming sci-fi comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding guests caught in a time loop. As they attempt to escape from repeating the same hectic day over and over again, the main characters get to know each other and fall in love. It’s a snarky but heartfelt comedy about finding an unexpected soulmate.

The Princess Bride

A classic for all ages, The Princess Bride is a comedic take on fairy tales structured as a story told by a grandfather to his grandson. The romance between Westley (Cary Elwes) and Buttercup (Robin Wright) is sweet and pure, with the requisite fairy tale ending. The movie is full of iconic lines and memorable supporting performances, from the likes of Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, and Andre the Giant.

Superbad

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg wrote Superbad inspired by their own real-life friendship, although the raunchy teen comedy certainly represents a more heightened version of reality. Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) face the end of high school (and the potential end of their close connection) by focusing on partying and hooking up, along with their nerdy friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), aka McLovin.

Young Frankenstein

Mel Brooks reached the height of his parody powers with Young Frankenstein, a pitch-perfect spoof of the classic Frankenstein story. Gene Wilder plays the scientist determined to generate life, with Peter Boyle as his monstrous creation and Madeline Khan as his love interest. It’s a goofy yet loving homage to vintage monster movies, with scene-stealing supporting performances from Cloris Leachman and Marty Feldman.