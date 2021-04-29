Windows 10 File Explorer Icon on a Blue Background

By default, when you click on the File Explorer shortcut on your Windows 10 taskbar, it opens to Quick Access. If you’d prefer it to open to “This PC” instead, it’s easy to change in File Explorer settings. Here’s how.

First, open any File Explorer window. In the menu, click File > Change folder and search options.

In Windows 10 File Explorer, select File > Change folder and search options.

In “Folder Options,” click the “General” tab, then click the menu beside “Open File Explorer to.”

Click "General," then click the "Open File Explorer to" menu.

In the menu that appears, select “This PC.”

This is the modern replacement for “My Computer” on Windows, and it shows internal disks, external storage devices, network locations, and frequently used folders like your Downloads, Desktop, and Documents directories.

Select "This PC" from the menu.

Click OK, and “Folder Options” will close. The next time you open File Explorer, you’ll see “This PC” as the first location that opens.

If you dislike Windows 10’s Quick Access feature, there are several other ways to disable Quick Access features as well. Good luck!

RELATED: How to Disable Quick Access in File Explorer on Windows 10

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.