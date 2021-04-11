Like many other modern applications, Microsoft Teams offers a dark mode. It works in all versions of Teams, including the Windows, Mac, web, iPhone, iPad, and Android apps. Here’s how to turn on dark mode—and how to get light mode back if you prefer that.

Activate Dark Mode in Microsoft Teams for Windows, Mac, and Web

The steps to enable dark mode in Microsoft Teams on desktop and the web are the same. This is because both the desktop app and the web version have pretty much the same user interface.

To begin, launch Microsoft Teams on your desktop or in your browser. Log in to your account if you haven’t already done so.

Now, click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the window and select “Settings.”

Click “General” in the left sidebar, then click “Dark” on the right.

Microsoft Teams will immediately turn darker without any prompts.

In the future, if you ever need to disable dark mode, click “Default” on the same screen where you chose Dark. This will enable the default light theme.

Turn on Dark Mode in Microsoft Teams for Android

When you enable dark mode in Microsoft Teams on Android, you’ll need to close the app and then reopen it. So, make sure that you save any unsaved work in the app before you go ahead and turn on this mode.

When you’re ready, start by launching the Microsoft Teams app on your device.

Next, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the top-left corner and select “Settings.”

Here, under the General section, toggle on the “Dark theme” option.

A prompt will appear asking to restart the app. Tap “Restart.” This will close the app and then reopen it for you.

Dark mode is now activated in the app.

To turn dark mode off and get light mode back, toggle off the “Dark theme” option that you enabled above. You’ll then be back to the original light theme.

Enable Dark Mode in Microsoft Teams for iPhone and iPad

To change this setting in Teams on an iPhone or iPad, first, launch the Microsoft Teams app.

When the app opens, tap your profile icon in the top-left corner.

Select “Settings” to open the settings menu.

Choose “Appearance” from under the “General” section.

Now, tap “Dark” to enable dark mode in the app.

A prompt will appear asking to close the app. Tap “Close app,” and the Microsoft Teams app will be closed. You’ll now need to manually open the app to see it in dark mode.

If dark mode doesn’t work for you for some reason, tap “Light” where you chose Dark in the steps above to go back to the default light theme.

If you love dark mode, you might want to enable Dark Mode in Microsoft Office, too. This gives Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office apps a dark theme, giving you a consistent look across all the Microsoft apps you’re using.

RELATED: How to Enable Dark Mode in Microsoft Office