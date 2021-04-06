Google Docs is great for collaboration, but grabbing images that were uploaded to the document is more difficult than it should be. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to download the original photos to your Windows 10, Mac, or Linux computer.

While you can’t download individual images from Google Docs (or, at least, not very easily), you can export them all in one go. You can do this by downloading your Google Docs document as a zipped web page in the HTML format, with any other content (such as images) saved separately.

To do this, open the Google Docs document containing the images that you wish to download. From the top menu bar, click File > Download > Web Page (.html, zipped).

After a few seconds, Google Docs will export your document as a zip file, which you’ll then need to extract using File Explorer (on Windows) or the Archive Utility (on Mac).

The extracted contents will show your document saved as an HTML file, with any included images saved separately in the “Images” folder. Downloaded images from a Google Docs document are exported as JPG files with sequential file names (image1.jpg, image2.jpg, etc.) in random order.

Once they’re downloaded, you can edit the images and reinsert them into your document. Or, alternatively, you can use them elsewhere.

