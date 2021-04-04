Apple User Using iCloud Mail in Third Party Browser
An iCloud account that comes with an Apple device grants you access to a unique email address. While you might be used to using this email account in the Mail app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can actually access iCloud Mail from any web browser (including Chrome and Microsoft Edge).

iCloud Mail is linked to your Apple ID, but only if your email ID ends with “@icloud.com”. If you’re using a third-party email like Gmail with your Apple ID, you’ll have to create a different iCloud email address, which will then be linked to your Apple ID.

To get started, open any browser on your computer (Windows 10, Mac, or Linux), iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone or tablet. Then, type the www.icloud.com/mail URL into your address bar.

If you know your iCloud email address, enter it here. If you don’t, you can enter the email address associated with your Apple ID and press the Enter key.

From there, type in the password and press the Enter key.

If you use two-factor authentication (we recommend that you should), enter the one-time password received on one of your Apple devices.

Now, click the “Trust” button so that you don’t have to 2fa authenticate yourself in that browser in the future.

Alternatively, you can go to www.icloud.com and click the “Mail” option.

If you don’t see the Mail option here, it means that you haven’t set up an iCloud email address with your Apple ID. To do this, you’ll have to set up iCloud on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

And that’s it. You will now see your iCloud Mail inbox on the web.

From here, you can browse all the emails in your Inbox. You can also view your sent emails. Regular features like flagging and deleting emails are also available.

You can reply to emails or compose new emails as well (both of which will open in new windows).

As you’re using iCloud Mail in a browser, we recommend that you sign out once you’re done. To do this, click the Name button from the top-right corner and select the “Sign Out” option.

iCloud Mail will ask you whether you want to trust this browser. Trusting a browser lets you log in to iCloud Mail without entering the verification code. Click the “Trust and Sign Out” button.

And that’s it. You’ll be logged out of iCloud Mail.

As an umbrella term for all sync services, iCloud can seem quite confusing. Here’s a list of everything that iCloud backs up.

