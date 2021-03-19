There’s so much great content being written on the internet that it’s hard to find the time to read it all. Google Chrome’s “Reading List” feature can help you save things for later, so you never miss something good.

What Is the Google Chrome Reading List?

The “Reading List” is exactly what it sounds like—a list of things to read. It’s a similar concept to the bookmarks that we’ve used in web browsers for years, but with a more focused purpose.

Instead of saving an article or story to a folder in your bookmarks, you can put it in the Reading List. The list syncs to your Google account if you’re logged into Chrome, so it’s available on your desktop and phone. That makes it a little easier to access than bookmarks.

The other benefit over bookmarks is the offline feature. Pages saved to your Reading List can be read without an internet connection—though you do need internet to add to the list.

If you’ve heard of the service “Pocket,” you can think of the Reading List as a similar idea. You might find an article online that sounds interesting, but you don’t have the time to read it right then. Simply put it in your Reading List and it’ll be waiting for you when you’re ready.

RELATED: How to Secure Chrome Sync With a Custom Sync Passphrase

How to Use the Reading List in Google Chrome

Using the Reading List is the same as bookmarking a web page. At the time of this writing, it’s available in Chrome on the desktop (Windows, Mac, and Linux) and for iPhone and iPad. Unfortunately, the feature isn’t on Android. We’ll show you how to use it everywhere.

Use Reading List on Chrome Desktop

First, navigate to a webpage that you would like to save for later. Click the star (bookmark) icon on the right side of the address bar.

A menu with two options will appear. Select “Add to Reading List.”

It’s as simple as that to add to your Reading List.

Now, to access the Reading List, you’ll need to have the Bookmarks Bar visible. You can do that by typing Ctrl+Shift+B or going to Settings > Appearance > Show Bookmarks Bar.

The Reading List can be found on the far right side of the Bookmarks Bar. Click it and you’ll see all your saved articles in a list.

The list is organized by “Unread” pages at the top and “Pages You’ve Read” at the bottom. You can also see how long it’s been since the pages were added/read.

Mouse-over a page to mark it as read/unread or remove it from the Reading List.

That’s all there is to using the Reading List on the desktop.

Reading List on Chrome for iPhone and iPad

Chrome for iPhone and iPad offers two ways to add pages to your Reading List. It can be done from Chrome or from another app.

For the first method, open Chrome on your iPhone or iPad and find a page to save for later. Now tap the share icon in the address bar.

Next, select “Read Later” from the menu.

That’s it! The page is in your Reading List.

For the second method, find a web page or link that you’d like to read later in any app. We’ll be using Apple News. Tap the share icon.

Next, find “Chrome” in the app row and select it.

From the Chrome menu, tap “Read Later.”

Now to access the reading list on your iPhone or iPad, open Chrome and tap the three-dot menu icon at the bottom.

Select “Reading List” from the menu. The number indicates unread pages.

The Reading List will open with “Unread” pages at the top and “Pages You’ve Read” at the bottom. Pages marked with a green check are ready to read offline.

Tap “Edit” in the bottom corner to manage the list.

From here, you can select pages and delete or mark them as read.

The Reading List is a great feature if you use Chrome on multiple devices. Rather than depending on a separate third-party app, you can save things for later right inside the browser.

RELATED: How to Enable Google Chrome Flags to Test Beta Features