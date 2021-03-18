Many people rely on captions for audio or video content, but not every media website provides them. The “Live Caption” feature is built into the Google Chrome browser and works everywhere. We’ll show you how to use this handy feature.

Google Chrome itself can create captions for any video or audio-only content playing in the web browser. It works in the same way as Live Caption on Google Pixel phones. At the time of this writing, the feature is only available in English.

To enable Live Caption, open Google Chrome on your Windows 10, Mac, or Linux computer and then click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right of the window.

Next, select “Settings” from the menu.

In the left sidebar, expand the “Advanced” section and select “Accessibility.”

Toggle on the “Live Caption” option. Some speech recognition files will immediately download. If you don’t see the Live Caption toggle, try updating your browser.

Once the files are done downloading, Live Caption is ready to use! Go to a website and play a video or anything with transcribable audio. The captions will appear in a translucent black box at the bottom of the screen.

You can click the “X” button found in the top-right corner of the caption’s black box to close the caption. You can also select the small down arrow to see more text. If you close the caption box, you’ll need to refresh the page to bring it back.

To toggle Live Caption on or off, you don’t have to go to the Settings menu every time. Instead, click the media icon in the Chrome toolbar, and you’ll find a toggle for “Live Caption.”

That’s it! The feature—theoretically—works on any website as long as there’s something transcribable playing. We tested it successfully on YouTube, Disney+, and even the Spotify Web Player.

As you can see above, the accuracy of the captions is a bit hit or miss (“Western” should be “wasting”). This is still a handy feature for those sites that don’t have their own captioning system.

RELATED: How to Use Live Captions on a Google Pixel Phone