Using a mix of media in your Word doc is a great way to provide additional context for your work and make your document more engaging. Here’s how to insert a YouTube video into a Microsoft Word document.

To insert a YouTube video into your Word document, open your browser of choice (such as Chrome) and go to the YouTube website. Search for the YouTube video that you want to use by typing the name of the video in the search bar. Click the search button or simply press Enter.

howtogeek typed in the search bar of YouTube

Select the video from the search results by clicking it.

Youtube video in search results

Next, highlight the video’s URL in the browser’s address bar by clicking and dragging your cursor over the text. Right-click and then select “Copy” from the context menu.

highlighted url in the address bar.

Alternatively, you can copy the video’s embed code. To get the embed code, click “Share” under the video.

Share button for YouTube video

In the Share window, select “Embed.”

Embed option in Share window

The Embed Video window will appear. Click “Copy” to copy the code to your clipboard. Optionally, if you want to start the video from a specific time, check the box next to “Start At” and enter the desired time.

Copy button in embed video window

With the URL or embed code copied to your clipboard, open Word.

From the top toolbar, click the “Insert” tab, then select “Online Video” in the Media group.

Online video option in insert tab of Word

The Insert a Video dialog box will appear. Paste (Ctrl+V or right-click > Paste) the URL or embed code in the text box, then click “Insert.”

Paste the URL into the text box and click the "Insert" button

The video will now be inserted into the Word document. Clicking the play button will make the video pop out in the foreground while the background is dimmed. Press the play button again.

GIF of YouTube Video in Word document

All of the normal video controls you’d find on YouTube are also available for the video inserted into your Microsoft Word document.

