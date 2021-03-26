Slack lets you choose from a small variety of notification sounds when you get a direct message or mention. But, by default, you can’t add your own sounds. Fortunately, there’s a way to use custom notification sounds in Slack.

When you install the Slack app on your Windows 10 PC or Mac, it downloads its notification sound files to your computer. You can’t add new notification sounds, but you can replace the existing sound files with exactly named duplicates that play a different sound.

Note: When you upgrade your Slack client to a new version, the sound files will be overwritten with the defaults, so you’ll have to replace them again. You might want to create a shortcut to the folder for quick access when this happens.

This method works identically on Windows and Mac, except that the sound file location is different.

Finding the Sound Files in Mac

After opening a Finder window, select “Applications” from the sidebar and scroll down to “Slack.” Next, right-click the Slack icon and choose “Show Package Contents.”

Now open Contents > Resources to see the sound files.

Finding the Sound Files in Windows

Open Windows Explorer and navigate to C:\Users\[user name]\AppData\Local\slack\app-[versio number]\resources.

Change the Sound File

To change the sound file, your new file needs to have the exact same filename as the file it’s replacing. The default sound for notifications is “Knock brush,” so to change that to a different sound, you need to replace “knock_brush.mp3” with a different file that is also called “knock_brush.mp3.”

Replace the sound file in the “Resources” folder with your chosen replacement file.

For Windows:

For Mac:

You can now go through and replace as many of the default sound files as you want.

Restart the Slack application on your computer, and your new sound will be used instead of the one it replaced.

