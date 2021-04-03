Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is a great security tool, and we always recommend it. Most apps make it pretty easy to turn on 2FA, and eBay is no exception. Here’s how to enable it and make yourself safer.

You can set up 2FA in either the eBay mobile app for iPhone or Android or on the eBay desktop website.

One difference with eBay’s 2FA is that if you set it up in the mobile app, you have to use the eBay app for verification when you sign in to the website. If you want to set up SMS verification, you’ll need to set up 2FA on eBay’s website rather than on the mobile app.

It’s not unknown for services to use app-based logins within their own app, but it’s unusual that there’s no option to use an authenticator app like Authy (our preferred authenticator app), Google Authenticator, or Microsoft Authenticator. Still, that’s no reason not to turn 2FA on, as it’s by far the most effective way of stopping unauthorized access to an online service.

Set up 2FA on the eBay Mobile App

To start, open the eBay app on your smartphone or tablet, then select the hamburger menu icon found in the top-left corner.

Scroll down and tap “Settings.”

Choose the “Signing In” option.

Select “2-Step Verification.”

There are two options on the next page: “Set up 2-step verification” and “Use the eBay app.” Tapping either option takes you to the same page.

When you navigate this screen, you’ll be taken to a login page for either your fingerprint or the standard login page. Log in using whichever way is appropriate for you, choose your verification method of phone or email address, and then tap “Verify.”

Depending on which option you chose, eBay will either send you a text message or email containing a six-digit code. Enter the security code and select “Verify” to complete the process.

A success message will be displayed on-screen.

From now on, when you sign in to the eBay website, a notification will be sent to your eBay app. Tap “Approve” to access the website.

Set up 2FA on the eBay Website

Once you’re logged in to the eBay website, click the arrow next to your username, and then select “Account Settings.”

In the “Personal Information and Privacy” section, click the “Sign-in and Security” link.

Click the “Edit” link next to the “2-Step Verification” option.

eBay will ask you to confirm your password. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be given the choice of using the eBay app to verify your login or using SMS to receive a code. While the text message option is absolutely better than not using 2FA at all, we recommend that you always use an app for verification if you have that option. We will be using the eBay app option in this example.

The eBay website will ask you to turn on two-step verification in the mobile app by following the on-screen instructions. When you’ve completed this step, click “Continue.”

A success message will be displayed for a few seconds before you’re automatically returned to the retail website’s home page.

The eBay mobile app is the easier way to turn on 2FA, but whether you go through the app or the website, turning on two-factor authentication is the best way to keep your account safe.