By default, Apple lets you sign in to websites using passwords saved in iCloud Keychain. But if you use a dedicated third-party password manager, it’s possible to use it as the default password autofill service on your iPhone and iPad.

Apple lets you use up to two password autofill services together on your iPhone or iPad. You can use iCloud Keychain and other services like Bitwarden or LastPass. You can also disable the iCloud Keychain and make the third-party service the default.

The process for changing the default password autofill service is the same. (That’s what we will cover below.) But the setup process will depend on the app that you’re using, so we recommend that you set up the password manager of your choice first.

In the app, make sure that you enable the Face ID or Touch ID feature. This makes sure that you won’t need to enter the master password every time you want to log in to a website using a third-party password manager.

Once the password manager app setup is complete, head over to the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.

Here, go to the “Passwords” section.

Authenticate yourself using Face ID, Touch ID, or a lock-screen passcode, then choose the “AutoFill Passwords” option.

Choose the third-party service that you want to use. You can also tap the “iCloud Keychain” option to disable it.

The service that you select will need to be authenticated. In our example, Bitwarden will require you to log in to your account using the master password (or authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID). Tap the “Submit” button to authenticate.

Once the authentication process is complete, tap the “Back” button.

You can now continue using your iPhone or iPad as you normally would. The next time you go to a website login page, you’ll see a suggestion from the password manager of your choice.

Just select the password and authenticate yourself (using the master password or Face ID), and your username and password will be filled in automatically.

Want to stop your iPhone from prompting you about passwords altogether? Here’s how to disable the iCloud Keychain.

