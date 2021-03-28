Some websites make the on-screen text really hard to read. Thankfully, the Google Chrome web browser on the iPhone and iPad has a zoom feature specific to the text.

Using the Zoom Text feature, you can increase or decrease the default text size on any site. What’s more, Chrome then remembers your preference and will show the designated text size going forward (no need to fiddle with it every time).

To get started, open the “Chrome” app on your iPhone or iPad. Next, visit the web page that you want to increase the text size of (You can also transfer an active tab from another device.).

From the bottom toolbar, tap the three-dot menu button.

Choose the “Zoom Text” option.

You will now see a new toolbar at the top of your screen. Tap the “+” button to increase the text size. The “-” button will reduce the text size. You can select the “Reset” button to go back to the default text size. Once you’re done customizing, tap the “Done” button.

A comparison between the default text size and zoomed text in Chrome can be seen below.

