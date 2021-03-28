Chrome User on iPhone Changing The Text Size on Webpage
Khamosh Pathak

Some websites make the on-screen text really hard to read. Thankfully, the Google Chrome web browser on the iPhone and iPad has a zoom feature specific to the text.

Using the Zoom Text feature, you can increase or decrease the default text size on any site. What’s more, Chrome then remembers your preference and will show the designated text size going forward (no need to fiddle with it every time).

RELATED: How to Transfer Chrome Tabs Between iPhone, iPad, and Mac

To get started, open the “Chrome” app on your iPhone or iPad. Next, visit the web page that you want to increase the text size of (You can also transfer an active tab from another device.).

Go to Page You Want to Zoom Text

From the bottom toolbar, tap the three-dot menu button.

Tap Menu from Chrome on iPhone

Choose the “Zoom Text” option.

Tap Zoom Text Feature

You will now see a new toolbar at the top of your screen. Tap the “+” button to increase the text size. The “-” button will reduce the text size. You can select the “Reset” button to go back to the default text size. Once you’re done customizing, tap the “Done” button.

Increase Text Size and Tap Done

A comparison between the default text size and zoomed text in Chrome can be seen below.

Default Vs Increased Text Size in Chrome
Left: Default text size. Right: Increased text size.

Some of the best features in Chrome for iPhone are hidden behind gestures—everything from closing tabs to switching between them. Here are the 10 hidden gestures in Chrome for iPhone that you should know about.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Gestures for Google Chrome on iPhone

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.