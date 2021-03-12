Today, we’re proud to announce that How-To Geek is now an approved content source on Google News. In addition to browsing all our latest content, you can also keep up with our coverage in categories like Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, Android, and more.

Adding us to your list is really easy. You can either head directly to our page on Google News or search for us in the Google News app.

To search for us in the app, hit the little magnifying glass, type “How-To Geek,” and then click or tap the result. On our page, click or tap that little star icon to follow us. That’s all there is to it.

This way, you can get all of our excellent content in one, easy-to-read place. All of our stories will show up in your Latest Posts feed, but you can hit up the other category tabs to quickly see our news coverage or articles about the operating systems, devices, or other areas of interest you enjoy.

Of course, this is just the newest way you can follow what we’re doing. Go ahead and add us to Feedly, check us out on Facebook, or give us a follow on Twitter.