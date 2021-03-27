When you switch monitors or change your display settings, some applications might appear blurry. Windows 10 usually fixes these blurry windows automatically. If they stay blurry, there are some settings you can change to fix them.

Have Windows 10 Automatically Fix Blurry Apps

Starting with Windows 10 version 1803, you can allow your computer to automatically fix your blurry apps. With version 1903, this option comes enabled by default, so you don’t need to toggle it on.

If any of your desktop programs are appearing blurry, it might be because you or someone else has disabled this option. You can verify whether the option is on or off as follows:

Open the “Start” menu, search for “Fix apps that are blurry,” and click the System Settings result with that name.

In the Fix scaling for apps section, you’ll see the “Let Windows try to fix apps so they’re not blurry” option. Turn this switch on if it’s off.

Fix a Blurry App by Changing Its DPI Settings

If only a single app appears blurry, you can change the app’s DPI (dots per inch) settings to try and fix the blurriness.

To do this, open the “Start” menu, search for your app, right-click your app in the search results, and select “Open file location.”

In the folder that opens, find your app, right-click it, and select “Properties.”

Click the “Compatibility” tab in Properties, then click “Change high DPI settings” at the bottom.

In the Properties window that appears, check “Use this setting to fix scaling problems for this program instead of the one in Settings.”

Also, enable the “Override high DPI scaling behavior” checkbox. Choose “Application” from the dropdown menu. Finally, click “OK” to save your changes.

Restart your computer (or sign out and sign back in) and reopen the app that appeared blurry. It should be fixed. If it’s not, try the other methods below.

Use ClearType Text Tuner to Fix Blurry Apps

ClearType Text Tuner is a utility on Windows 10 that makes the text that appears on your screen look sharper, clearer, and easier to read.

You can enable and configure this option to see whether it fixes your app’s blurriness.

To start, open the “Start” menu, search for “Adjust ClearType text,” and click the Control Panel result with that name.

Activate the “Turn on ClearType” checkbox in the window that appears, then click “Next.”

Windows 10 will set your monitor to its default resolution. When this is done, click “Next.”

You’ll now see two samples of text on your screen. Click the text that looks best to you, then click “Next.”

You’ll need to select the text that looks best to you five times.

On the last screen, the utility will say that you’ve finished tuning the text on your computer. Click the “Finish” button at the bottom to exit the utility.

Lower Your Screen’s Resolution

Some apps appear blurry because you’re using a high resolution on your screen. In this case, you can lower your resolution and see whether that fixes the problem.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, you can easily revert back to the old resolution.

To do this, open the “Start” menu, search for “Settings,” and click the first result. Another way to open Settings is to press Ctrl+i on your keyboard.

Click “System” on the following screen.

Select “Display” on the left, and look toward “Display resolution” on the right. From the dropdown menu here, choose a resolution that’s lower than your current one. You can start by choosing the second option from the top.

Note: Note your current resolution, and you can select it if you want to undo your change.

A prompt will appear asking whether you want to keep your new resolution. Click the “Keep changes” button.

You don’t need to reboot your computer. You can open the affected app right away.

Update Your Graphics Drivers

Your graphics card drivers define how your card works with your computer. If these drivers are faulty or obsolete, this can cause various display issues, including causing your apps to appear blurry.

Updating the drivers is a good idea to potentially fix this problem.

To do this, open the “Start” menu, search for “Device Manager,” and click on the utility.

In the window that opens, expand “Display adapters,” right-click your graphics card, and select “Update driver.”

Click “Search automatically for drivers,” and Windows will find and install the required drivers for you.

If that doesn’t work for some reason, you can manually download and install graphics drivers on your PC. You’ll need to visit the website of the company that manufactures your PC’s graphics hardware (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel), download the latest driver installer package, and run it on your computer.

If you use a high-DPI monitor as your primary one, it might be a good idea to tweak some options so that Windows looks good on your screen. This helps fix blurry fonts as well.