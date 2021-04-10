Telegram lets you hide chat suggestions from your iPhone's share sheet

If you’re using Telegram on your iPhone, you may have noticed chat suggestions from the app in the share sheet. If you want to keep your Telegram contacts out of the iPhone share sheet, you’re in the right place.

Telegram allows you to customize your experience to only show certain types of contacts in the share sheet. For instance, you can choose to show only Telegram group chat suggestions in the iPhone share sheet and hide all other types of chats.

Hide Telegram Chats from Your iPhone’s Share Sheet

Let’s take a look at how to customize or hide Telegram chat suggestions from the share sheet. First, you should open Telegram on your iPhone and tap “Settings.”

Tap Settings in Telegram

Here, tap “Data and Storage.”

Tap Data and Storage in Telegram settings

On the next page, scroll down and hit “Share Sheet.”

Tap Share Sheet

If you want to hide all Telegram chats from your iPhone’s share sheet, tap the toggles next to “Contacts,” “Saved Messages,” “Private Chats,” and “Groups.” This will also prevent Telegram content or contacts from showing up in Spotlight search results.

Disable share sheet suggestions for saved messages, private chats, and groups in Telegram

If the button is green, the chat suggestions will appear in the share sheet. If it’s gray, then these chats will be hidden.

Hide all options to stop chat suggestions from appearing in Telegram's share sheet

You may choose to keep a certain type of chat in the iPhone share sheet on the same settings page. For example, we often send links to the Saved Messages chat in Telegram. That’s the only type of chat we allow as a share sheet suggestion.

Remove Telegram from the iPhone Share Sheet

So far, we’ve shown you how to hide Telegram chat suggestions from the share sheet. If you want to go one step further, you might want to remove Telegram from the share sheet. This will make sharing a little inconvenient because you’ll have to open Telegram each time you want to send links or photos there. If you can live with that, here’s what you need to do.

Open any browser (including Safari and Chrome), and then tap the Share icon. We’re going to show this using Safari, but you can do it on any other browser or app where Telegram shows up in the share sheet.

Tap the Share icon

In the second row (the one with all the other apps), scroll to the right and tap “More.”

Tap More in the share sheet

Now, tap the “Edit” button in the top-right corner.

Tap Edit

If Telegram is under the “Favorites” subhead, tap the red minus icon next to Telegram.

Tap the red minus icon

Then hit the red “Remove” button on the right.

Tap Remove

Telegram will now move to the “Suggestions” subhead. Tap the green toggle next to Telegram to hide it from your iPhone’s share sheet.

Tap the green switch to remove Telegram from the iPhone share sheet

For even more privacy, you can try a few different ways to hide Telegram on your iPhone.

