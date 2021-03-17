Most people think of Spotify as the mega-popular music streaming service, but it also has podcasts. Nearly all popular podcasts can be found on Spotify, including some exclusives. If you’re a podcast lover and music streamer, you may want to merge the two.

Podcasts are available in all versions of the Spotify app. Progress in episodes is synced across devices as well, which is very nice. Mobile devices can also download episodes for offline listening. Let’s get started.

Spotify Podcasts on iPhone, iPad, and Android

The Spotify app looks the same across iPhone, iPad, and Android. You can follow these steps for whichever device you have.

Open the app on your device and tap the “Search” tab.

Enter the search box at the top and type the name of a podcast.

Look for the result labeled “Podcast” and select it.

Tap the “Follow” button to subscribe to the podcast.

That’s it! You are now a subscriber of the podcast! New episodes will show up in the “Podcasts” section of your library.

Spotify Podcasts on the Desktop

The Spotify desktop experience works similarly across Windows, Mac, Linux, and the Web Player.

First, open the app or visit Spotify’s website. On Windows and Mac, click the search bar at the top of the window. With the web player, you’ll need to go to the “Search” page first.

Enter the name of the podcast you’re looking for and select the result labeled “Podcast.”

Click the “Follow” button on the show landing page.

You are now subscribed to the podcast! New episodes will show up in the “Podcasts” section of your library.

Tips for Spotify Podcasts

Spotify isn’t primarily a podcast player, so there’s more of a learning curve if you’re using it as one. Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of it.

First, all of your podcasts live in the “Podcast” tab on the “Your Library” page.

On this tab, you can see a list of “Episodes,” “Downloads,” or just the “Shows.”

Speaking of downloads, unlike on the music side, you do not need Spotify Premium to save podcast episodes for offline listening.

Simply select the down-arrow button on any episode to download it for offline listening. You can’t do this on the desktop apps.

Another thing you can do is save an episode to “Your Episodes.” This is a special playlist for episodes that you want to listen to. Tap the “+” button on any episode to add it.

The “Your Episodes” playlist can be found at the top of the “Episodes” tab.

That’s it! Spotify may not be as powerful as some dedicated podcast players, but if you already listen to music on Spotify, it can be easier to use it for both.

