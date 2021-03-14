Like most events for the past year, the 2021 Grammy Awards will be held virtually. The ceremony honoring the best in music airs on March 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Here’s how you can stream the 2021 Grammys.

The recently rebranded and expanded service previously known as CBS All Access will offer the ceremony streaming live and for later on-demand viewing. Subscribers to Paramount+ ($5.99+ per month after a one-month free trial) can catch performers (including Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and many more) playing their biggest hits during the show.

You can catch the award show from the Paramount+ website on your Windows 10 PC or Mac, on the mobile app for iPhone, iPad, or Android (including Chromecast), or on the streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or Android TV/Google TV.

Fubo TV

Subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the Grammys via the CBS live stream. See whether host Trevor Noah can translate his talents for making political jokes on The Daily Show into a successful stint as host of a music awards show (with no audience present to laugh at his punchlines).

The Fubo TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Android (including Chromecast), Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV service ($64.99+ per month after a three-day free trial) will show the Grammys on its CBS live stream. See whether top nominee Beyoncé can win in all nine categories she’s been nominated in, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for her hit single “Black Parade.”

Hulu with Live TV is supported on all major platforms.

YouTube TV

The CBS stream on YouTube TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) will also feature the live Grammys broadcast. Tune in to track the progress of Beyoncé’s fellow major nominees Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch, all of whom are up for six awards each (including Song of the Year).

Stream YouTube TV on all of your favorite smartphones, tablets, smart TV devices, and game consoles.

AT&T TV

Anyone who subscribes to AT&T TV ($69.99+ per month) can watch the Grammys on the live stream of their local CBS affiliate. See whether any of the fun obscure categories like Best Contemporary Instrumental Album or Best Improvised Jazz Solo or Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package somehow make it into the main broadcast.

The AT&T TV app is available on almost all major platforms.