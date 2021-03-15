google maps save and favorite icons

Google Maps can do so much that it’s easy to miss some of its most useful features. It’s good at remembering the places you frequently visit, but you can also simply save your favorite locations. That way, you always know where to find them.

If you use Maps with a Google account, you can save locations to lists. The default lists are “Starred” and “Favorites,” but it’s also possible to add your own. We’ll leave the categorizing up to you.

Save Favorite Places on iPhone, iPad, and Android

The Google Maps apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices are exactly the same.

The first thing to do is to find a place to save in Google Maps. Select it to open the location information card.

select a location

Next, underneath the “Overview” tab, tap the “Save” button.

tap the save button

This will bring you to the list selection screen. Simply select all the lists you want to save the location in or tap “New List” to create a new one.

choose the lists

Some lists will allow you to add a note about the location as well. Tap “Done” when you’re finished.

tap done when finished

That’s it! To access your lists, go to the “Saved” tab from the main Google Maps screen.

saved tab

Save Favorite Places on the Web

It’s possible to save locations from the Google Maps website as well. First, navigate to the Google Maps website in a web browser such as Google Chrome.

google maps web browser

Next, find a location that you want to save and select it.

find a location

From the location information menu, click the “Save” button.

click the save button

Select one of the lists or create a “New List.”

choose a list

That’s it! Now, to see your lists, click the three-line menu icon in the search box.

maps menu icon

Select “Your Places” from the menu.

select your places

Go to the “Saved” tab and you’ll see all of your lists.

saved tab

This is a great way to keep track of all the places you frequent often, but it might be even handier for the places you don’t constantly type into Google Maps. You’ll always know where they are.

