There are times when you see an ad on Instagram Stories that you skip through, but you can’t remember the company or product’s name later. Thankfully, Instagram keeps a history of all the ads you have clicked from Stories and your feed.

You can see all recently viewed ads on Instagram right in the mobile app. The steps are slightly different based on your platform of choice (iPhone or Android). We will cover both options below.

Find Recently Viewed Ads on Instagram for Android

You’ll find all recently clicked sponsored posts and Stories in the Settings section. To get started, open the Instagram app on your Android smartphone.

Then, tap on your avatar icon in the bottom-right corner to visit your Instagram profile.

Tap the three-line menu button found in the top-right corner.

Here, choose the “Settings” option.

Now, go to the “Ads” section.

Tap the “Ad Activity” listing.

You will now see a list of all the sponsored content that you’ve interacted with. At the top, you’ll see the Instagram Stories that you’ve recently clicked.

You can scroll below to view all the Instagram post ads. Here, you can tap on an ad to open it.

Find Recently Viewed Ads in Instagram for iPhone

The process for finding recently viewed ads is slightly different for the iPhone. To get started, open the Instagram app on your iPhone and go to your profile.

Here, tap the hamburger menu button from the top.

Choose the “Settings” option.

Navigate to the “Ads” listing.

From the “General Info” section, tap the “Ad Activity” button.

You will now see all the recently clicked ads. From the top, you’ll see a horizontally scrolling list of all the sponsored Stories you’ve interacted with. Just tap on a Story to view it.

Scroll down to see all the sponsored Instagram posts. You can tap on an ad to open it.

Don’t like using the Instagram app on your smartphone? You can access all the features on Instagram from your computer as well!

