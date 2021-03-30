Ads are all over the place, but Facebook sometimes manages to show you the right product at the right time. Wondering how to find an ad you clicked on weeks ago? Here’s how to find recently viewed ads on Facebook.

The Facebook app on iPhone and Android has a separate section for your ad activity. Here, you can track all the sponsored posts that you’ve interacted with on your news feed. The steps for getting there are slightly different for both platforms.

Find Recently Viewed Ads on Facebook for Android

You’ll find your recent ad activity in the Facebook menu. To get started, open the Facebook app for Android. Then, tap the hamburger menu button from the top toolbar.

Choose the “See More” option.

Now, tap the “Recent Ad Activity” button.

From here, you’ll be able to see a reverse-chronological list of all the ads and sponsored posts you’ve interacted with. Tap an ad to open it in the browser. From the menu, you can also find the option to hide the ad in the future.

You can tap the “Save” button to save an ad for later. You’ll find all the saved ads in the Saved tab.

Find Recently Viewed Ads on Facebook for iPhone

The steps for viewing recently clicked ads on Facebook are different in the iPhone app. To get started, open the Facebook app for iPhone.

Then, tap the hamburger button from the bottom toolbar and choose the “See More” option.

Now, choose the “Recent Ad Activity” option.

You will see all the ads you’ve clicked on recently. Just tap an ad to open it in your browser.

Wondering which advertisers have your private information on Facebook? Facebook has an option in settings where you can find out.

