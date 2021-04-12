The picture-in-picture (PiP) mode lets you watch videos in a pop-out adjustable floating window that stays on top of your screen. You don’t need to use a third-party app to view videos like this, as it’s a built-in feature in Microsoft Edge.

There are two ways to watch videos in PiP. You can use the default method in Microsoft Edge (which is a bit tedious), or you can use an extension to instantly turn any video into a picture-in-picture window. We’ll cover both options below.

Start PiP Mode in Microsoft Edge

Before you begin, make sure that you are running the latest version of Microsoft Edge on your Windows 10 or Mac computer.

Start by opening a website that contains a video that you want to play. This can be any video site, like YouTube or Vimeo. Then click the video’s play button to begin playback.

In the video player, right-click once to see options related to the video.

Move your cursor a bit and right-click the video again to see more options. For us, right-clicking again in the same spot did not reveal the Picture-in-Picture option.

Here, you’ll find a “Picture in Picture” option. Simply select the option to start the video playback in a floating picture-in-picture window.

The window can be moved wherever you want, and it can be resized like a regular window. You can even move it off the screen. Click the pause button to control playback.

Once you’re done, click the “X” button to stop playback and close the window. Clicking the Picture-in-Picture button will put the video back to its original tab (and will continue playback).

Start PiP Video in Microsoft Edge Using an Extension

The traditional method for using the Picture-in-Picture mode is both hidden and convoluted. If you want to find a faster way, use the “Picture-in-Picture” extension for Microsoft Edge.

Once it’s installed, all you have to do is go to a page with the video and click the extension from the toolbar to enter Picture-in-Picture mode.

To get started, open the Picture-in-Picture extension page. Here, click the “Get” button.

From the pop-up, choose the “Add Extension” option to install the extension.

You’ll now find the Picture-in-Picture icon in the extension bar.

Next, simply open the webpage that contains the video that you want to watch. The extension supports all popular websites like YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitch. Then, click the Picture-in-Picture extension icon from the toolbar.

The video will pop out instantly in the floating window. Click the extension icon again to close the floating player.

Microsoft Edge is filled with little productivity features. Have you tried using the vertical tabs?

