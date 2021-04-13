Apple CarPlay Dashboard with Looming Apple Logo

Tired of seeing notifications from a certain app (such as Reminders) while using Apple CarPlay with your iPhone? Not all apps produce notifications that show up in CarPlay, but when they do, they can be annoying. Here’s how to hide specific app notifications without disabling them completely.

First, if you’re driving, pull over and park in a safe location. Pick up your iPhone and launch Settings.

Tap the "Settings" icon on iPhone

In Settings, tap “Notifications.”

In iPhone or iPad Settings, tap "Notifications."

In Notifications, you’ll see a list of apps. Scroll through and select the app whose notifications you’d like to disable or mute in CarPlay. We’re using “Reminders” as an example.

In "Notifications," tap the name of the app whose notifications you'd like to mute in CarPlay.

In that app’s notifications settings, turn off “Show in CarPlay.”

Tap the switch beside "Show in CarPlay" to turn it "off."

After that, exit Settings. From now on, that app’s notifications will be muted while you’re using CarPlay. For extra safety, you might also consider enabling “Do Not Disturb While Driving” in CarPlay, which will automatically mute some notifications while you’re driving. Happy trails!

RELATED: How to Turn On "Do Not Disturb While Driving" in Apple CarPlay

 

 

 

 

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.