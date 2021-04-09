If you’d like to disable the Camera on your iPhone or iPad—removing it from the lock screen and also hiding the Camera app—you’ll need to take a quick trip to Screen Time in Settings. Here’s how to set it up.

The Secret Is “Screen Time”

Every iPhone or iPad includes a special feature called Screen Time that can either be used to track and limit your own app usage or as parental control settings for kids who might use the device. In our case, we’ll be using Screen Time to limit access to the Camera app, which will also remove the camera swipe shortcut from the iPhone and iPad lock screen.

While Screen Time can be used to disable other apps as well, by default, it only restricts exactly what you choose, so using it won’t interfere with your regular iPhone or iPad habits.

RELATED: How to Use and Configure Screen Time on Your iPhone or iPad

How to Disable the Camera App

To disable the Camera app on your iPhone or iPad, we’ll need to use Settings. First, launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

In Settings, tap “Screen Time.”

If you already have Screen Time enabled, skip to the next step. If you don’t have it enabled, tap “Turn on Screen Time,” then tap “Continue” and select “This is My iPhone” or “This is My Child’s iPhone” based on your personal preference. Either choice will work for disabling the camera.

In Screen Time settings, scroll down and tap “Content & Privacy Restrictions.”

In “Content & Privacy Restrictions,” tap “Allowed Apps.”

In “Allowed Apps,” flip the switch beside “Camera” to turn it “off.”

After that, you’re basically done.

If you’d like to set a passcode to prevent someone from turning the Camera back on, tap back twice until you’re on the main Screen Time settings page again. Tap “Use Screen Time Passcode,” then follow the instructions to set one up.

Also, if you need to reenable the Camera later, revisit Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Allowed Apps and flip the switch beside “Camera” to “on.” You can also disable Screen Time completely in Settings > Screen Time if you select “Turn off Screen Time.” Good luck!

RELATED: How to Disable Screen Time Weekly Report Notifications on iPhone or iPad