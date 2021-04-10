Are you sending an email in a second language but not sure if you spelled a word correctly? Microsoft Outlook Online has a quick and easy way to change the spellchecking language to help you out.

Outlook Online will detect your browser’s default language, which in turn normally picks up your default language from your computer’s operating system. Fortunately, Outlook Online lets you choose and switch to a second language from a list of supported languages. Once you’ve finished emailing in that language, you can turn your spellchecker back to the original language.

To change the spell-checker, first, log in to the Outlook Online website. From there, click on the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen, and then select “View All Outlook Settings.”

In the Settings panel that opens, click Email > Compose And Reply.

At the bottom of the options on the right-hand side of the settings, click “Microsoft Editor Settings.”

In the panel that opens, select the down arrow icon to the right of the “Proofing Language” dropdown. Choose the language that you want to spellcheck, then click “OK.”

You can now close the Settings panel and write your email in the language that you’ve chosen. When you’re ready to go back to the original language, open the Settings menu and change the “Proofing Language” dropdown back.

