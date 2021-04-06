Emoji and GIF integration are two of the standout and well-loved features of Slack. But the continuous loop of a “party parrot” emoji or a GIF can be distracting. Here’s how to turn them off.

Fortunately, there’s a quick setting change that you can make to stop moving emojis and GIFs if you need to avoid visual distractions. It’s very quick to toggle, so you can easily turn it on and off as needed.

After opening the Slack desktop application or online client on your Windows 10, Mac, or Linux computer, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner. Next, select “Preferences” from the drop-down menu that opens.

Now navigate to the “Accessibility” tab in the left sidebar and uncheck “Allow animated images and emoji” under Animation.

Leave the Preferences menu by clicking out of it and you’re done. All emojis and GIFs will now show as still images until you turn that setting back on again.

