If you find yourself not needing as much Apple iCloud storage for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac—or if you’d simply like to save some money—it’s easy to cancel your iCloud storage subscription. Here’s how.

How to Cancel Your iCloud Storage Subscription on an iPhone or iPad

Canceling your iCloud storage plan on an iPhone or iPad is fairly simple, but the option to do so is buried in a hard-to-find place, and it’s called “downgrading.” To get started, open Settings.

In Settings, tap your Apple ID.

In Apple ID settings, tap “iCloud.”

In iCloud, select “Manage Storage.” You’ll find it just under the storage capacity bar graph.

On the “Upgrade iCloud Storage” screen, scroll down to the bottom and tap “Downgrade Options.”

Note: You won’t see “Downgrade Options” if you have an Apple One account. You’ll need to cancel that first and let it fully lapse, and then your storage will be downgraded to the free tier automatically.

If necessary, sign in with your Apple ID password. Then, on the “Storage” screen, look for the “Choose Downgrade” section at the bottom. Select the “Free” option from the list and tap “Done.”

A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm the downgrade. Tap “Downgrade,” and you’re set.

Usually, you’ll still have access to the extra space you already paid for until the end of the month, and then you’ll be downgraded to the free iCloud storage tier. Before that happens, be sure to back up any data that exceeds the free iCloud storage limit (currently 5GB).

How to Cancel Your iCloud Storage Subscription on a Mac

As with the iPhone and iPad, the option to cancel your iCloud storage subscription is buried in layers of menus on a Mac. Here’s how to find it.

First, open System Preferences and click “Apple ID.”

In your Apple ID settings, select “iCloud” in the sidebar, and then click “Manage.”

Select “Change Storage Plan.”

On the “Upgrade iCloud Storage” page, click the “Downgrade Options” button.

If prompted to do so, enter your Apple ID password. Then, in the “Downgrade Options” menu, select the “Free” option in the downgrade list and click “Done.”

Note: If you have an Apple One account, you won’t see “Downgrade Options” here. To downgrade storage, you’ll have to cancel Apple One first.

After that, you’ll see a summary of your Apple ID account. Click “Done,” and the change will take effect. If you’re using any space over the free iCloud storage tier (currently 5GB), you’ll have until the end of your current payment period to back that data up locally on your Mac. Good luck!

