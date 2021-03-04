Paramount+ is the successor to CBS All Access and is the home of movies and TV shows produced by Paramount Studios. But if you’re not enjoying the streaming platform, here’s how to cancel your Paramount+ subscription.

Note: You must cancel your Paramount+ subscription from the app or platform where you created it. Basically, this means if you subscribed to Paramount+ (or CBS All Access) from your computer, you must cancel it from your computer. And if you subscribed through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, you must cancel it there. While this post will focus on canceling your Paramount+ subscription from the desktop website, we have guides on canceling subscriptions on your iPhone, iPad, and Android. We also have an in-depth article on canceling your CBS All Access subscription, which offers instructions for every platform that can be replicated when canceling Paramount+.

RELATED: What is Paramount+, and Does It Replace CBS All Access?

When you’re ready to cancel your Paramount+ subscription, open the Paramount+ website in your desktop web browser of choice on your Windows 10 PC, Mac, or Linux computer. If necessary, log in to your account by clicking the “Sign In” button found in the top-right corner of the site and then enter your account credentials.

Next, ensuring that you’re in the account owner’s profile (likely your own), select your avatar in the top-right corner of the streaming service’s website.

Click the “Account” option from the drop-down menu.

From the “Subscription & Billing” section, locate the “Subscription” listing and select the “Cancel Subscription” link.

Paramount+ will now double-check that you actually want to cancel your subscription. After checking the box certifying that you understand the company’s terms of cancellation, click the “Yes, Cancel” button.

Your Paramount+ subscription is now canceled. You will continue to have access to the streaming platform through the end of your current billing cycle.

RELATED: How to Cancel Your CBS All Access Subscription