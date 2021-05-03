android lock screen sensitive notification

Your phone or tablet’s lock screen prevents people from getting into your device, but there’s still information that can be gleaned from notifications on the display itself. Thankfully, Android makes it easy to hide content on your lock screen.

Android allows you to hide what it calls “sensitive content” from notifications on your lock screen. The notification will still appear, but the content of it will be hidden. What exactly qualifies as a “sensitive” notification is up to the app developers, so it can vary.

To get started, swipe down from the top of your device’s screen (once or twice, depending on your phone or tablet’s manufacturer) and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

swipe down and tap the gear icon

Next, select “Apps & Notifications.”

select apps and notifications

Now, choose “Notifications.”

select notifications

Scroll down to the “Notifications on Lock Screen” section. First, select “Notifications on Lock Screen.”

select notifications on the lock screen

If you’d like to hide all notifications, select “Don’t Show Any Notifications.” You also have the option to “Hide Silent Conversations and Notifications.”

don't show any notifications

For a less aggressive solution, toggle the switch off for “Sensitive Notifications.”

turn off sensitive notifications

You’re all set! Again, the “Sensitive Notifications” method doesn’t offer a ton of control. What’s considered “sensitive” is completely up to the apps. It may work for the apps that you use, or it may not.

