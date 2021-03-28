Instagram logo on a smartphone and laptop
Instagram has a trash folder. Whether it’s a story you accidentally removed or a picture you’ve now changed your mind about, you can use this folder to retrieve deleted IGTV videos, stories, posts, or reels. Here’s how to restore your Instagram posts.

First, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device. Next, tap your display picture icon found in the bottom-right corner to visit your profile page.

Visit the profile tab on the Instagram app

Select the three-line button in the top-right corner and select “Settings” from the following list of options.

Enter three-dot menu on Instagram app

Head into the “Account” menu.

Visit Account settings on Instagram app

Choose the “Recently Deleted” option located toward the bottom of the list.

Visit "Recently Deleted section on Instagram

Here, you’ll find all the posts, reels, stories, and IGTV videos you’ve deleted in the last 30 days.

Recently Deleted folder on Instagram

In the “Recently Deleted” section, stories will remain for 24 hours if they’re not in your “Archive.” Every other kind of deleted post, such as reels and pictures, will be automatically dropped from the trash folder 30 days later.

You can either restore them or permanently erase them from your account. To do that, tap the content you’d like to restore or delete forever.

From there, select the three-dot “More” button present in the bottom-right corner.

Restore deleted content on Instagram

You can pick between restoring the deleted content or deleting it forever.

Delete or Restore deleted content on Instagram

Select “Restore,” and in the pop-up, tap “Restore” again to add it back to your profile. It will be sorted as per its original date and won’t show up at the top of your feed.

Restore deleted story on Instagram

Similarly, you can pick “Delete” to erase it from your Instagram data.

Permanently delete Instagram content

If you’re simply looking for a way to clean up your profile by getting rid of, for instance, all embarrassing old posts, but you don’t want to delete them forever, you can move them to the “Archive” folder instead.

RELATED: How to Archive Posts on Instagram (Without Deleting Them)

