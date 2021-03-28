Apple iPhone Control Center icons on blue background

When your iPhone or iPad is locked, there may be times when you don’t want people to be able to use Control Center. Luckily, there’s an easy way to turn off Control Center on the lock screen. Here’s how.

First, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap the "Settings" icon on iPhone

In Settings, scroll down until you find “Face ID & Passcode” or “Touch ID & Passcode” and tap it. This option will be different based on the model of iPhone you have.

In iPhone Settings, tap "Touch ID & Passcode."

Your iPhone will ask for your passcode. Enter it.

Enter your passcode.

After that, you’ll see your iPhone’s passcode settings. Swipe up until you find the “Allow Access When Locked” section. Tap the switch beside “Control Center” to turn it off.

In Passcode settings, turn off the switch beside "Control Center."

Tap back once, then exit Settings. The next time you lock your phone, Control Center will no longer be accessible, no matter how hard the curious interloper may swipe. Stay safe out there!

