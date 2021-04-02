Two-step verification allows you to add an extra layer of security to your Telegram account

Telegram allows you to secure your account with two-step verification. This lets you add a second password, which you’ll need to use whenever you log in to your Telegram account. Here’s how you can enable two-factor verification in Telegram easily.

By default, logging in to Telegram requires you to use a one-time password (OTP) sent over SMS or through a Telegram message to another device where you’ve previously logged in. However, to better secure your Telegram account, you should use the two-step verification feature in the app.

If you forget the second password, you can reset it using your email. This password is synced across devices and is linked to your Telegram account.

RELATED: What Is Two-Factor Authentication, and Why Do I Need It?

Turn on Two-Step Verification in Telegram for Android

Enabling two-step verification is quite easy on Telegram for Android. First, tap the three-line menu icon in the top-left corner of the app.

How to access Telegram settings on Android

This opens up a menu with a bunch of options. Tap “Settings.”

Telegram settings on Android

Now go to “Privacy and Security.”

Privacy and security settings in Telegram for Android

Select “Two-Step Verification.”

Enable two-step verification on Telegram for Android

On the next screen, tap “Set Password.”

Enabling a second password for Telegram logins

It’s time to type your two-factor authentication password. We recommend using a good password manager to generate secure passwords. Tap “Continue.”

Type your second password on Telegram

Reenter your password and select the “Continue” button.

Confirm your Telegram password

Set a password hint, then tap “Continue.”

Set a password hint on Telegram for Android

You will now be asked to enter your email address, which will be used in case you want to reset your Telegram password in the future. Tap “Continue.”

Set a recovery email for two-step verification on Telegram for Android

Telegram will now send a verification to the email address you just entered. Type the code to proceed.

Verification code that lets you enabled two-step verification on Telegram for Android

Congrats, you just added an extra layer of security to your Telegram account. Select the “Return to Settings” button and chat away.

Turn on Two-Step Verification in Telegram for iPhone

The process of enabling two-step verification is quite similar on Telegram for iPhone. Here’s what you need to do.

On Telegram for iPhone, tap “Settings” in the bottom bar, which is found to the right of the “Chats” tab.

Telegram settings on iPhone

Select “Privacy and Security.”

Privacy settings on Telegram for iPhone

Choose the “Two-Step Verification” option.

Enabling two-step verification on Telegram for iPhone

Now, tap the “Set Additional Password” button.

Set a second password on Telegram for iPhone

It’s time to set an extra password here to secure your Telegram account. Type your password in both fields, ensuring that they’re identical, then select “Create Password.”

You need to type your Telegram password twice to enable two-step verification

You can now create a hint for your password. This hint appears whenever Telegram asks for your second password. Tap “Continue” when you’re done.

Adding a password hint is a good idea, while enabling two-step verification on Telegram for iPhone

If you ever want to reset your Telegram password, a recovery code will be sent to your email. In this step, type your email address, then tap “Continue.”

Set a recovery email on Telegram for iPhone, while enabling two-step verification

Telegram will send a code to your email address. Paste the code in Telegram and you’re done.

Enter your recovery email code to complete setting up two-step verification on Telegram for iPhone

Your Telegram account is now a lot more secure than before. Just to reiterate, the next time you log in to Telegram, you will need to type in your second password, so be sure to save it somewhere safe.

Now that you’ve secured your account, you might want to hide your phone number in Telegram as well.

RELATED: How to Hide Your Phone Number in Telegram

READ NEXT
Pranay Parab Pranay Parab
Pranay Parab has been a technology journalist for over 10 years, during which time he's written well over 500 tutorials, and covered everything from social media apps to enterprise software. Pranay lives in Mumbai, India, and is currently pursuing an MBA.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.