If you want to purchase an item from eBay, you can just search for that item in the search bar. Searching for a specific seller requires digging a little deeper in the search options, though. Here’s how it’s done.

Search for a Seller on eBay in a Web Browser

If you had a good experience with a specific seller on eBay, you may want to continue shopping with them. Or, if you’ve found a seller who frequently lists unique items, you may want to just check in and see what’s new. However, searching for a seller isn’t as straightforward as searching for an item if you’re using a desktop web browser on your Windows 10 PC or Mac.

To search for a seller on eBay, head over to eBay’s official website. Once there, click the “Advanced” link found to the right of the search bar at the top of the browser window. This option can be found on almost any page on eBay.

You’ll now be on the “Advanced Search” page. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and find the “Sellers” section, or click “By Seller” in the “Items” pane on the left side of the screen.

In the “Sellers” section, click the box next to “Only Show Items From” to select it. Next, select the bubble next to the “Specific Sellers (Enter Seller’s User IDs)” option, then type the seller’s ID in the text box. Finally, click “Search.”

Items listed by the specified seller will be returned.

Search for a Seller on eBay’s Mobile App

Searching for a seller is a bit easier if you’re using eBay’s app on iPhone, iPad, or Android. Open the app and tap the search bar at the top of the home screen.

Now, type the ID of the seller you’re searching for, then tap the option that says “Search for a User” in the search results.

Items listed by the specified seller will be returned.

If you’re thinking of becoming a seller on eBay yourself, keep in mind that the quality of your images matter. Here’s how to make a tabletop studio that’s perfect for eBay photos.

