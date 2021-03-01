Google Assistant is a handy companion to have on your Android smartphone or tablet. To really get the most out of Assistant’s hands-free features, you’ll want to make sure it can work even when your device is locked.

Some of Google Assistant’s features are protected behind the lock screen. Specifically, anything that requires “personal results,” such as calendars, contacts, or reminders. This is to prevent other people from accessing your personal information through Assistant when the device is locked.

RELATED: How to Delete Google Assistant Recordings

If you’re not concerned about this potential privacy issue, you can allow personal results when your device’s screen is locked. You won’t have to unlock the device to hear or see any Google Assistant responses.

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Assistant app by saying “Okay, Google” or by swiping in from the bottom-left or -right corner.

Next, tap the Snapshot icon in the bottom-left corner. The Assistant UI may look different depending on your device.

Make sure you are signed in to your Google account. Then, tap your profile icon in the top-right to open the Assistant’s Settings menu.

You’ll now see a long list of Google Assistant features. The one we’re looking for is “Personalization.”

Make sure “Lock Screen Personal Results” is toggled on. “Personal Results” must be enabled to use this feature.

That’s all there is to it. Now, when you ask Google Assistant about calendar events, reminders, shopping lists, or send text messages hands-free, you won’t have to unlock the screen first.

RELATED: How to Change the Google Assistant's Voice