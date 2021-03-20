Left your Kindle reader behind? Not a problem—you can still read your e-books on a nice big screen, without losing out on features like notes, bookmarks, and highlights. Here’s how to read Kindle books on any Windows 10 PC, Mac, or desktop web browser.

Read Kindle Books in Any Desktop Web Browser

First, let’s talk about Kindle Cloud Reader. This is Amazon’s online e-book reader that gives you access to all the books that you have bought using your Amazon Kindle account.

To get started, visit the Kindle Cloud Reader website in a desktop browser on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. Here, log in with your Amazon account.

Instantly, you will see all the e-books from your Kindle Library (except for the documents uploaded to your Kindle account).

Now, just click on an e-book to instantly open it in the browser. If you were already reading this book on another device, Kindle Cloud Reader will pick up from where you left off.

You’ll see a toolbar at the top with options to add bookmarks and notes. You can also view the table of contents from here.

The entire book-reading interface is customizable. Click the “Aa” button to change the font, font size, background, spacing, and more.

Then, all you have to do is use the arrow keys to change pages. You can also use arrow buttons from the book interface.

And that’s it. Once you’re done reading, just close the tab and carry on. The reading progress will be synced to your account. The next time you pick up the book on your Kindle, you’ll get an option to skip ahead to the page you left off at from Kindle Cloud Reader.

Read e-Books Using the Kindle App for Windows and Mac

Kindle Cloud Reader is great when you’re in a pinch. But if you plan to read books regularly on your computer, it’s best to download the dedicated Kindle app for Windows or Mac.

First, open the Kindle Apps page and click the “Download for PC & Mac” button to download the app.

Once it’s installed, open the app and log in with your Amazon account.

You will now see all the e-books from your library. Double-click a book to start reading.

By default, Kindle’s reading view uses a lot of excess screen real estate, leaving margin space on both sides of the page.

First, we suggest that you enable the Two Page view from the toolbar. Then, click the “Aa” button and increase the “Page Width” to the highest level.

Now, the book will actually take up the entire screen (or window).

You can navigate the book using scroll gestures, on-screen buttons, or keyboard arrow keys. Once you’re done reading a book, click the “Library” button to go back.

You aren’t just limited to Amazon when it comes to reading books on your Kindle. You can transfer any e-book (including ePub or PDF files) to your Kindle using the Calibre app.

