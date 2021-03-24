Your Kindle can hold thousands of books and documents, all of which can be synced across your devices. But if you want to keep your Kindle Library organized, you might want to delete some files from your Kindle.

You can remove a downloaded book from your Kindle device, or you can choose to permanently delete a title from your Kindle Library. Once a book is deleted permanently, it is removed from your account and requires a new purchase if you want to access it again.

Delete Books or Documents from Your Kindle

You can remove a downloaded book or delete a book permanently from your Kindle e-book reader. This works on every Kindle model, including the basic Kindle model, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage, and Kindle Oasis.

To get started, first, turn on your Kindle and tap the “Your Library” section heading.

Find the book that you want to delete. Here, tap the three-dot menu icon from the bottom-right corner of the book cover (You can also press and hold the book cover.).

You can either remove the e-book download from the device, or you can delete the e-book permanently from your Kindle account.

To remove the download, choose the “Remove Download” option. If the e-book was purchased from Amazon, the e-book file will be removed instantly from your Kindle, but you will still see the e-book cover in your library.

If the e-book or document was added to your Amazon account using Calibre or any other method, you’ll see a pop-up message asking whether you’re sure you want to delete the book. Here, tap the “Delete” button. The book will then disappear from your Kindle device.

Alternatively, you can choose the “Delete Permanently” option from the book menu to remove the e-book from your Kindle Library forever.

From the pop-up message, select the “Yes, Delete” option to confirm.

Now, the e-book will disappear from your Kindle device and your Amazon Library.

Permanently Delete Books from the Kindle Library Online

If you don’t have access to your Kindle device, you can delete books from your Kindle Library using Amazon’s website. You can do this for the books you have purchased from Amazon Kindle as well as the documents that you have uploaded to your Kindle account.

To get started, open the Amazon website and log in with the account you use on your Kindle device. From the top toolbar, hover over the “Account & Lists” section and click the “Manage Your Content and Devices” option.

You will see all of your Kindle purchases in the “Content” tab. If you want to switch to viewing documents, click the drop-down next to the “Show” section and choose the “Docs” option.

Now, find the book or document that you want to delete from your Kindle Library and click the three-dot menu button next to it.

From the menu, select the “Delete” option.

From the pop-up, click the “Yes, Delete Permanently” option to delete the book or document from your Kindle Library.

The book will be removed from your Amazon account. You can repeat the process to delete more books.

