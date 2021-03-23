If you’re browsing the web with Google Chrome and you discover a website image that you’d like to see other sizes of (or perhaps research its origins), Chrome makes it easy to do a quick reverse image search with just a right-click. Here’s how to do it.

First, open Google Chrome and navigate to a web page that includes an image you’d like to investigate. Right-click the image and select “Search Google for image” in the menu that appears.

You’ll automatically be taken to Google’s image search page to perform a reverse image search using the image you selected as the source—no uploading or URL pasting required.

To find other sizes of the image, locate the “Find other sizes of this image” header beside the image thumbnail and click one of the choices. In our example, we clicked “All sizes.”

After that, you’ll see a screen full of thumbnails of the image from other websites that host images similar to the one you searched for. On this page, you can click through the potential matches to find the size you want, or you can click “Tools > Size” in the toolbar to filter by size.

If you’d like to track down the potential source of the image, go back one page to the original image search results page and browse through the list. Look for the earliest date beside each listing. In our case, the oldest source is dated “Mar 27, 2018,” posted by the author on Twitter. So we clicked on it.

And there it is, the original source of the image. In this case, it happens to be a photo that I originally posted to Twitter in 2018 and later used to illustrate a Doom article in 2020.

When tracking down the origins of an image, your mileage will vary wildly depending on the accuracy of the dates that Google has captured for each image source. Websites can report whatever date they like to Google.

In the case of widely distributed images, it can be very hard to discover the original source. But using this trick, you have one more tool in your arsenal to help you out. Happy hunting!

