It’s hard to keep up with all the streaming services available today. Paramount+ is one name that might not be as well-known as other brands. What does Paramount+ have to offer, is it worth another subscription, and does it replace CBS All Access?

Paramount+ is the culmination of CBS and Viacom’s merger in 2019. You can think of it as CBS All Access and Viacom’s properties combining into one service. CBS All Access is being rebranded as Paramount+, and a bunch of new content is being added along with it.

What TV Shows & Movies are Available on Paramount+?

Unlike some other streaming services, such as NBC’s Peacock, Paramout+ isn’t comprised of just one network. It has a huge library of content from a variety of TV channels, some of which you may be surprised to see:

CBS television, including live broadcasts from local affiliates

CBS Sports productions, including some live events

The back catalog of Paramount movies (approximately 1,000 at launch)

Nickelodeon

MTV

BET

Comedy Central

The Smithsonian Channel

TV shows and movies from some of these networks were available on CBS All Access, but it will all be available in one place with Paramount+.

Paramount+ will also be the streaming home to some movies shortly after they’re available in theaters. At the time of writing, Paramount announced that Mission: Impossible 7, A Quiet Place 2, Top Gun: Maverick, and 007 No Time To Die will be available 45 days after their theatrical release.

Will Paramount+ Have Original Shows & Movies?

Another important feature of streaming services is original content, shows and feature-length movies that are made specifically for the service and can’t be watched anywhere else. Paramount+ will have plenty of that as well.

Here’s some of the original programming coming to Paramount+, not including originals previously launched on CBS All Access:

Three new Star Trek series: Strange New Worlds and Section 31, and an animated show for children, Prodigy.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a new animated movie available on launch day (previously unavailable in the U.S.).

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, an animated prequel series.

8 Fights, a documentary series on Muhammad Ali.

A reboot of iCarly.

A new Flashdance TV series.

For Heaven’s Sake, a comedic true-crime series.

A reboot of The Game series from BET.

Girls With Guns, a new series from Ridley Scott.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a period comedy.

Guilty Party, a dark comedy series.

Happy Face, a thriller show.

The Harper House, an animated comedy series.

Lioness, a thriller series.

The Man Who Fell to Earth, a sci-fi series based on a classic novel.

Mercy House, an adaptation of a thriller novel.

MTV’s Behind the Music: The Top 40.

The Multivorce, an animated sci-fi comedy.

The Offer, a drama miniseries.

The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime documentary series.

Remote, a workplace comedy.

Twenty Four Seven, a thriller series.

Y: 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone.

You’re Killing Me, a supernatural comedy-drama.

A reboot of Frasier.

Halo, a series based on the Xbox video games.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

In the hyper-competitive landscape of streaming services, pricing is very important. So how much does Paramount+ cost? The ad-supported plan is actually $1 cheaper than CBS All Access:

$4.99 per month with ads.

$9.99 per month without ads.

The company also plans to offer premium bundles with content from networks such as Showtime. Pricing may differ by country.

How Can I Watch Paramount+?

The CBS All Access app will be rebranded as the Paramount+ app when the service is launched on March 4, 2021. The app is available for:

iPhone and iPad

Android

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablets

Android TV/Google TV

Xbox

PlayStation

Portal TV

Smart TV platforms from Samsung, LG, Vizio, and Xfinity

Paramount+ can also be streamed in a web browser on Windows 10, Mac, Chromebooks, and Linux through its website.

When Will Paramount+ Be Available?

Lastly, Paramount+ will be available on March 4, 2021, in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. The service will get a Nordic launch a few weeks after that and it will come to Australia later in 2021.

