Google Assistant can be great, but it’s not without annoying tendencies. If you use Google Assistant commands a lot, you’ve probably received friendly “suggestions” to use commands again. Thankfully, these suggestions can be turned off.

Say you ask for the weather forecast every morning around the same time. Google Assistant will pick up on this habit and send a notification to your Android device, preemptively asking whether you’d like to do the action now.

example repeat action suggestion
Example of a “Repeated Action” suggestion notification.

This could save you some time if you typically do the action on your phone anyway. However, if you’re doing it through a Google Assistant-enabled speaker, a notification on your phone isn’t super helpful. We’ll show you how to turn them off.

First, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice, depending on your phone or tablet’s manufacturer) and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

swipe down and tap the gear icon

Next, select “Apps & Notifications.”

select apps and notifications

Tap “See All [Number] Apps” for the full list of installed apps.

see all apps

Scroll through the list and find “Google.”

find the google app

Next, select “Notifications.”

select notifications

Here’s where you’ll see all the different Notification Channels. The Google app has a lot of them. We want to toggle off “Occasionally Repeated Actions.”

turn off occasionally repeated actions

You’re done! Google will no longer pester you about “Repeated Actions.”

